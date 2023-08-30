OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Ohio County Library is hosting a special Lunch with Books (LWB) presentation this Thursday, August 31, from 12-1:00 p.m.

This week’s guest is NFL commentator and Author Mike Florio from Wheeling, West Virginia.

Florio will be discussing the second novel, Father of Mine.

Set in 1973 and inspired by true events, the book centers around mob-controlled cities like Wheeling and crafts a suspenseful tale by using actual activities of the organized crime ring in the Friendly City.

Florio is one of the leading writers, reporters, and commentators covering the NFL. His website has served as the primary online source for all NFL news and analysis for more than 20 years.

A WVU School of Law graduate, Florio also has two engineering degrees from Carnegie Mellon.