WHEELING, W.Va. – As the festive season approaches, Nicky’s Garden Center in Wheeling is giving back to the local community.

On December 8 and 9, Nicky’s Garden Center pledges to donate $10 from the sale of every Christmas tree to support Crittenton Services, a nonprofit agency dedicated to providing behavioral health and educational services for children, mothers, and families in West Virginia.

By choosing Nicky’s Garden Center for their Christmas tree purchase this Friday and Saturday, members of the community can spread holiday cheer to the young girls, mothers, and babies in Crittenton’s residential program. The proceeds from the sales will benefit Crittenton’s annual Angel Tree fundraiser, wherein community members request tags and generously donate Christmas gifts for the girls and babies in need.

“Regrettably, many of the young girls, mothers, and babies in Crittenton’s residential program are unable to spend the holiday season with their families while they receive treatment,” says Crittenton’s Marketing and Development Coordinator, Aleece Abell. “The support that the community and Nicky’s Garden Center this weekend will go a long way in bringing smiles to those in need this Christmas. We are incredibly thankful!”

Community members are encouraged to visit Nicky’s Garden Center and participate in this “tree-mendous” initiative. By doing so, they will not only bring home the spirit of the season but also spread joy to those supported by Crittenton Services.

Crittenton Services has empowered West Virginia individuals, families, and diverse communities to heal, grow, and thrive since 1895. A nationally accredited, licensed, non-profit agency, Crittenton Services provides a continuum of trauma-informed behavioral health services, which includes residential care for girls ages 12 – 21; outpatient community-based counseling through its Wellspring Family Services program; TIES (trauma-informed elementary schools); and the Willow Tree Learning Academy. Headquartered in Wheeling, Crittenton Services also has Wellspring Family Services locations in Huntington, Morgantown, New Martinsville, Weirton, and Wheeling.

Nicky’s Garden Center is conveniently located on 476 Warden Run Road in Wheeling, WV. . Visit their website or call 304-232-7214 for more information.

Crittenton Services is located at 2606 National Road in Wheeling, WV. Visit their website or call 304-242-7060 for more information.

Video shows the top stories for Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.