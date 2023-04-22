WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — For 90 years, we’ve heard the sound of America’s heartland echoing within Wheeling’s borders.

And tonight, the Capitol Theatre celebrated the decades of music making and joy.

A concert marked the 90th anniversary of the Wheeling Jamboree and the country artists who graced its stage.

Rockland Road, Charlie McCoy, Tim O’Brien and Shana Smith all performed as a tribute to the players who came before them.

The Jamboree is the second longest running broadcast stage show behind the Grand Ole Opry.