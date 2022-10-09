WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Fire Department responded to a house fire early Sunday morning in the Elm Grove section of Wheeling

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

. Firefighters were dispatched to 243 Kruger Street around 3:50 a.m.

First responding units arriving on scene were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the house.

Crews had the bulk of the fire under control quickly and spent several additional hours treating spots before clearing the scene earlier this morning.

No one was injured and the cause remains under investigation by WFD.

Stay with 7News for any updates on this developing story.