No one was injured after a house caught fire in the Warwood area of Wheeling Wednesday night.

Wheeling firefighters were dispatched to 321 Warwood Avenue around 10:10 p.m. for an initial report of a smoke coming from an occupied home. When firefighters arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming from the rear of the house.

Firefighters were able to get the bulk of the fire contained within a half hour. The occupant was able to safely escape, and firefighters were able to rescue a dog.

A cause is undetermined at this time as fire investigators continue their work.

Units that responded to the scene include Engine Co’s. 2,5,9, Ladder 1, Rescue 1 and Squads 1 and 2.