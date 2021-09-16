Northern Panhandle is one of 11 rural communities nationwide to receive grant to help homeless youth

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The US Department of Housing & Urban Development has announced they will award $1.2 million to the continuum of care for the homeless in the Northern Panhandle.



Lisa Badia, executive director of the Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless, said they are “so honored to be selected.”



Badia said over the next six months, they will reconvene the youth advocacy board to develop a plan to end youth homelessness in the Northern Panhandle.



She noted that homeless youth are considered anyone up to 24 years of age without a home.



She said their stories vary widely.



It could be a college student.



It could be a member of the LGBTQ community escaping from a domineering, non-accepting family.

She says this will allow the Coalition to partner with many other organizations that help homeless youth.