New information has been revealed regarding the code red on Thursday at Wheeling Park.

According to Sheriff Tom Howard, an adult non-student shared a screenshot from a social media site with a student and that student perceived the image to be a possible threat.

The student reported the matter to school officials.

Howard says the school was placed on code red while the matter was investigated by law enforcement based on school policies and procedures.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation showed that the original post was made by a non-student/non-resident and did not provide a specific credible threat to students, faculty or school property.

As a result of the investigation, no weapons were located nor recovered, according to Howard.

Howard also said nobody was taken into custody as a result of the investigation into the perceived threat.