Officials are looking for a missing teen who could be in the Wheeling area.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for 15-year-old female Rowin Wheeler.

Rowin has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

Officials say Rowin left with her boyfriend Noah McCardle to go to a nearby convenience store but never returned.

Rowin was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white stripe, a brown crop top style shirt, black Nike shoes and carrying a backpack.

Rowin has red hair, and green eyes and is 5’9, 180 lbs.

At this time, Rowin is not believed to be in any danger.

If you have any information on Rowin contact the Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0558