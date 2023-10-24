UPDATE 10/24/23: Officials say the two people who were taken to Wheeling Hospital after a fire on Monday are expected to recover.

The names of those involved have not been released but the two people inside the house were taken to Wheeling Hospital and then transported to West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

The woman inside the residence had severe injuries and the man inside was burned.

Investigators were on the scene of the house on Tuesday.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: Officials tell us that the house fire at 2359 Upper Power Ave. was the result of some kind of explosion.

Crews were dispatched after a reported explosion was heard. Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the house when they arrived on scene.

The two residents of the home were taken to Wheeling Hospital for medical treatment. Both were inside the home when the explosion occurred.

A dog also made it out of the home with burn injuries.

Wheeling and Elm Grove fire crews responded after a call was made by neighbors across the street.

”I was watching TV and I got up to come over here. I heard an explosion because my whole house shook. It blew my paintings and knick knacks off the wall. The window blew out, and it’s leaning against the fence up there. It’s a real bummer. They were good neighbors. They were friends. Then next thing I know, these guys showed up.” Karl Holpp – Next Door Neighbor

Firefighters were able to get most of the fire under control in about 90 minutes, and will be on scene to monitor for any hot spots.

”We got a call a little after five of a possible explosion and fire in a house. The first units on scene were from Elm Grove, and they saw it from the firehouse. They saw calm smoke. The structure has suffered heavy damage, so it’s unsafe for us to get inside and really get the fire out.” Assistant Chief Paul Harto – Wheeling Fire Department

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.

————————————————–

Fire crews are currently on the scene of a fully-engulfed structure fire on Upper Power Avenue in Elm Grove.

Our crews on scene report that at least one person has been injured although their condition is unknown at this time. One of the walls in the home has also collapsed.

Details are limited at this time so stay with 7NEWS for updates