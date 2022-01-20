Ogden Half Marathon and Wellness Weekend set for May

The Ogden Wellness Weekend is back in Wheeling, returning Memorial Day weekend (May 28-29) in 2022.

The Wellness Weekend will consist of packed events for two days including the Ogden Newspapers Half Marathon Classic, the Tough as Nails Urban Challenge presented by The Health Plan, the Ogden 5K Run presented by Ziegenfelder, the Ogden 5K Walk presented by Ziegenfelder, the Ogden Tiny Trot and the Ogden Fun Run.

WTRF-TV serves as a media sponsor for the Wellness Weekend

We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Ogden Newspapers and all of the other generous Wellness Weekend sponsors. This will be a fun weekend of events for residents of the Ohio Valley. Roger Lyons- Vice President and GM of WTRF

This will be the first Ogden Wellness Weekend since 2019 due to coronavirus concerns.

You can get more information on the event at ogdenwellnessweekend.com