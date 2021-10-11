Oglebay to host inaugural fall food truck festival

Food! Beer! Music! Fun! Don’t miss Oglebay’s inaugural Food Truck Festival featuring a diverse array of delicious food truck cuisine from across the region on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Levenson Shelter.

Enjoy live music, a seasonal beer garden, an inflatable fun zone, face painting, and much more!

Oglebay’s Fall Food Truck Festival includes:

Beer Garden & Food Trucks: Indulge in a diverse array of delicious food truck cuisine from across the region and unwind with your favorite seasonal adult beverages.

Live Music: Enjoy live music featuring some of the best acts of the tri-state area from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

11:00 a.m. – Shawn Villamagna

12:30 p.m. – Marcus & James

2:30 p.m. – Seven South

4:00 p.m. – Twice As Nice

6:00 p.m. – Billy The Kid & the Regulators

8:00 p.m. – The Rumors

Boo at the Zoo: Every weekend in October, this frightfully fang-tastic event includes an interactive scavenger hunt for all ages. Show your Boo at the Zoo admission ticket and receive free admission to the festival.

Kids’ Inflatable Fun Zone: Kids of all ages will jump for joy during this inflatable playground experience.

Face Painting: Let the incredible face painting artist bring your imagination to life.