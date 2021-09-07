Oglebay to host Paws In The Park with Annual Drool At The Pool

WHEELING, W.Va. — Grab your four-legged friends and get to Oglebay on Sunday, Sept. 12 for a full day of activities honoring these loyal companions!

Paws In The Park Event Highlights:

· 9th Annual Drool at the Pool Presented by Dirty Paws– This much-anticipated annual event provides local canines and their owners the chance to swim in Oglebay’s Crispin Center Pool during the final hours of summertime operation.

A donation of $10 per dog is requested for entry, and all donations benefit the care and conservation of Oglebay Good Zoo animals.

All participating dog owners must sign an Assumption of Risk and Release of Liability Agreement which is available at www.oglebay.com/drool. Proof of current Rabies vaccination, Parvovirus (CPV), Canine Distember Virus (CDV) and Canine Adenovirus (CVA) are required.

· Best Friend Hike– Enjoy the beautiful surroundings of Oglebay as you embark on a guided hike with your four-legged friend across Oglebay’s historic trail system. This free, guided hike departs from the Schenk Lake Boathouse at 9 a.m.

· PAW Patrol Meet & Greet– Meet & greet your favorite PAW Patrol characters at Schenk Lake from 3-4 p.m. Don’t forget your camera!

· Wheeling K-9 Police Demonstrations– Stop by Schenk Lake at 3:30 p.m. to meet Wheeling’s K9 until who works hard to keep our community safe. Hear from local officers as they explain and demonstrate the rigorous training that K9s undergo to assist law enforcement officers in fighting crime in our region.

· Live Performance by 80s Tribute Band Tongue ‘N Cheek– Join us at Oglebay’s outdoor amphitheater for an evening of family fun and live entertainment by 80s tribute band Tongue ‘N Cheek. The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. with dinner concessions, an ice cream sundae bar, and kids activities in the Formal Gardens. Entertainment begins at 7 p.m.

For additional information, please visit www.oglebay.com/paws-in-the-park.