WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oglebay is celebrating Independence Day with live entertainment, pool parties, games, an unforgettable firework display, and more all weekend long.

Events include live music performances by Markus & James at Route 88 BBQ & Brew on Friday, July 1st at 6 p.m., New Age Adenas at Lakeview Cantina Patio on Saturday, July 2 at 7 p.m., and finally on Sunday, July 3 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Daniel Welsh at Schenk Lake and at 7 p.m. The Rumors at Schenk Lake.

Create your very own Independence Day masterpiece with an Art N Gogh Painting Class on Saturday, July 2 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Allegheny Room at Wilson Lodge.

Come together with your friends and make some great memories filled with laughter.

No artistic or creative abilities required. The cost is $35 per participant. Register online at https://oglebay.com/art-n-gogh/.

Then enjoy the Inflatable Fun Zone in the lower parking lot at Schenk Lake for inflatables on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and again on Monday, July 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Inflatable rides are $2 per session or $5 for unlimited use. Inflatables are included with the activity wristband.

Not only are there going to be inflatables but you’ll get to also enjoy a family-friendly foam party by Schenk Lake on Sunday, July 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., bathing suits and towels are strongly encouraged.

On Sunday, July 3 grab a spot near Schenk Lake as the night sky comes alive with an unforgettable fireworks display.

Guests can enjoy half-price Oglebay activity wristbands on Sunday, July 3. Play all day and enjoy swimming, mini-golf, swan boats, aerial challenge course, rock climbing, the Good Zoo, and more before the fireworks that begin at dusk.

Take advantage of Oglebay’s Independence Day Weekend Sale at Farmhouse Sweets & Treats and The Carriage House located at The Hilltop on July 1 – 4. Enjoy 10% off purchases of $50 and 20% off purchases of $100.

Visit https://oglebay.com/independence-day-celebration/ to view the full schedule of events.