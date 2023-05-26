OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – With the holiday weekend just around the corner, it also means the start of plenty of summertime festivities. One of the first that kicked off Friday evening was the Oglebay Backyard BBQ Festival.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The fun filled weekend features barbeque, bourbon, music and plenty of other activities for everyone to enjoy. On Friday night there was live music featuring Zane Run and Trailer Park Ninjas.

Saturday will feature Collective Soul with special guests The Clarks.

This is the second year for this annual event. And if you missed out on the fun tonight, don’t fret. The event will run all weekend long!