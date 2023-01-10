OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Circuit Court grand jury has just returned 15 indictments for their January term, including two cases involving murder and attempted murder on Wheeling Island.

The grand jury returned an indictment against 47-year old Curtis McGhee, charging him with three counts of felony malicious assault and one felony count of attempted murder. McGhee was initially charged in connection to a July 30, 2022 stabbing incident on Wheeling Island.



Also, 36-year-old Jermaine Copeland of Wheeling was charged with murder. Copeland was arrested in September 2022 on Wheeling Island after police found 47-year-old Shirley Ann Wolfe dead on the floor of a residence.

At the time, Wheeling police say they observed the area around Wolfe’s left eye, which was either missing or caved in with a large amount of blood around her body.

Those indicted are expected to appear in court Jan. 19.

