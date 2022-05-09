The man involved in a shooting on the Wheeling Island on March 19, which resulted in the death of Tyrone Ramont Thompson will not be charged according to the Ohio County Grand Jury.

In a statement released by The Ohio County Prosecuting Attorney on May 9, 2022, the regularly scheduled Ohio County Grand Jury was convened.

One of the presentments to the Grand Jury involved the shooting on March 19 on Wheeling Island which resulted in the death of Tyrone Ramont Thompson.

After a full presentation of the evidence gathered in the investigation, the members of the Ohio County Grand Jury did not vote to return any charges against the shooter.

Members of the Ohio County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, as well as a representative from the City of Wheeling Police Department Detective Division met with the family of Tyrone Tompson prior to the Grand Jury proceeding.

No further details about the Grand Jury proceedings may be released.