OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Monday’s Ohio County Board of Education meeting honored two very special individuals for their outstanding work.

Jamie Young of Woodsdale Elementary School has been named the Ohio County Schools Teacher of the Year. She’s in her 14th year at Woodsdale and teaches First Grade.

Debbie Black, 2022-2023 Ohio County Schools Service Personnel Employee of the Year

Also honored was Debbie Black, who is the Service Personnel Employee of the Year. She is a kindergarten instructional assistant at Madison Elementary, and has been with Ohio County schools for 12 years, spending the last seven at Madison.

A big congratulations to both women for their excellent work.