Ohio County will have rapid COIVID test in schools

OHIO COUNTY, W.V.a (WTRF) The Ohio County Schools Board of Education met this morning to discuss back-to-school COVI-19 guidelines.

The three areas they will be making decisions on prior to school starting are social distancing, face coverings, and COVID-19 testing.

As of right now, they will be practicing social distancing, regulate standard CDC cleaning protocol, and encouraging people to get vaccinated.

The contact guidelines of social distancing in the classroom have gone down to 3ft but in some areas, they will be using 6ft.

The new information regarding testing, they’ve partnered with Roxby lab out of Wheeling, which allows them to provide dynastic testing for students and faculty.

The testing is based on symptoms and parental consent. The rapid test will allow those who qualify to rule out whether they have COVID-19 therefore preventing them from missing extended days of work or school.

We are going to continue to work with the health department and make that decision closer to the beginning of school. As of right now masks are optional and parents have the opportunity to contact us if their children need masks, we will certainly provide them for them. Dr. Kim Miller, Ohio County Schools Superintendent

The board did not vote on mask requirements but instead decided to address the topic at their next meeting, which takes place Monday, August 23, at 6 p.m. located at Madison Elementary School.