The Belmont County Criminal Interdiction says they conducted a drug investigation that lead to the arrest of a 33-year-old from Cuyahoga County in Ohio.

Police say Dallas Acoff is facing charges for 2 felony counts of trafficking in drugs and 2 felony counts of possession of drugs.

Acoff is being held on $40,000,00 bond in the Belmont County Jail

Acoff was convicted of the October 2015 murder of Lemroy Coleman on 15th Street in Wheeling, a judge overturned that conviction in 2017.