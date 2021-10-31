Ohio Valley Street Survivors holding toy drive

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The holidays may still be weeks away, but it’s NEVER too early to start thinking about giving.
The Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club is giving the community an easy way to help out kids this time of year.
The club is holding its annual Christmas toy drive on Thursday, November 4 at House of the Carpenter. They’re asking for donations for new and unwrapped toys. House of the Carpenter already has signups for families this year, and they need your help to make their sure kids have presents under the tree.
A lot of people think car clubs are just for members to have a good time, but we try to give back to the community. We’ve done the toy drive for years. We have donated to local charities for quite a few years now and that’s just part of what we do.Bill Sandiford, Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club
In addition to the community’s donations, the Ohio Valley Street Survivors will also be purchasing $1,000 worth of toys for local children in need.
The 19th annual Christmas Toy Drive is this Thursday, November 4 at House of the Carpenter on Wheeling Island. Ohio Valley Street Survivors will be there taking donations from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Suggested toys to donate include:
- Legos
- Paw Patrol
- Dolls
- Craft Kits and Art Supplies
- Unicorns
- Barbies
- Super Heroes
- Trolls
- Puzzles
- Learning Toys
- Board Games
- Power Rangers
- Remote Control Cars
- Footballs
- Basketballs
- Dinosaurs
They also invite people to bring their cars if they wish and enjoy refreshments after giving their donation.