Ohio Valley Street Survivors holding toy drive

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The holidays may still be weeks away, but it’s NEVER too early to start thinking about giving.

The Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club is giving the community an easy way to help out kids this time of year.

The club is holding its annual Christmas toy drive on Thursday, November 4 at House of the Carpenter. They’re asking for donations for new and unwrapped toys. House of the Carpenter already has signups for families this year, and they need your help to make their sure kids have presents under the tree.

A lot of people think car clubs are just for members to have a good time, but we try to give back to the community. We’ve done the toy drive for years. We have donated to local charities for quite a few years now and that’s just part of what we do. Bill Sandiford, Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club

In addition to the community’s donations, the Ohio Valley Street Survivors will also be purchasing $1,000 worth of toys for local children in need.

The 19th annual Christmas Toy Drive is this Thursday, November 4 at House of the Carpenter on Wheeling Island. Ohio Valley Street Survivors will be there taking donations from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Suggested toys to donate include:

Legos

Paw Patrol

Dolls

Craft Kits and Art Supplies

Unicorns

Barbies

Super Heroes

Trolls

Puzzles

Learning Toys

Board Games

Power Rangers

Remote Control Cars

Footballs

Basketballs

Dinosaurs

They also invite people to bring their cars if they wish and enjoy refreshments after giving their donation.