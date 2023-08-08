WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Three people are facing drug charges, according to the Wheeling Police Department.

On Monday, around 4:30 p.m., police encountered a person who appeared to be intoxicated in the area of 43rd and Jacob Streets. Further investigation led police to obtain a search warrant for 27 – 48th Street, where they located several grams of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and cocaine, as well as thousands of dollars in cash.

As a result, Janet Ewart, 63 of Wheeling was charged with possession with intent to deliver. She was taken to the Northern Regional Jail and later arraigned by an Ohio County Magistrate, who set bond at $3,000.

Two other individuals were issued citations: Leslie Ann Lacey, 59 of Wheeling for possession of meth and Brian Michael Gorczyca, 39, of Wheeling for possession.

