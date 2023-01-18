The Wheeling Fire Department is investigating a house fire that resulted in a fatality in Center Wheeling early Wednesday morning.





Around 7:20 a.m., the Ohio County 911 Center received a call about smoke coming from 2314 Eoff Street.

When WFD arrived on scene, they say the entire block was blanketed with smoke and fire was seen coming from the second floor of the home.



WFD personnel was able to rescue two people inside the home and transport them to Wheeling Hospital.

Unfortunately, officials say one of the two occupants later died from their injuries.

The second occupant currently remains hospitalized.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

An exact cause of the fire is unknown, as officials are in the early stages of their investigation.

The house has been ruled a total loss.