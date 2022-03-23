The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Solicitor, a federal court has entered a consent judgment against Fusion Japanese Steakhouse of Wheeling.

Investigators found they paid back-of-the-house employees off-the-books salaries for all hours worked and denied them overtime pay for hours worked over 40 in a workweek.

Owners Yuan Zheng Xiao and Christine Xiao will be required to pay $1.45 million – $725,000 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages – to 116 current and former workers.

The department also assessed the restaurants and their owners $76,724 in civil money penalties for the willful nature of their violations. The employers’ pay practices and failure to maintain records of hours worked violated the Fair Labor Standards Act. In addition to the back wages and damages, the judgment prohibits the employers from future FLSA violations.

On three prior occasions – following investigations in 2012, 2011, and 2010 – the restaurants and owner Yuan Zheng Xiao have paid back wages to workers after violations of the FLSA’s minimum wage, overtime, and recordkeeping provisions were discovered.

“This legal action recovers the workers’ hard-earned wages and sends a strong message to other restaurant employeers that violations come at a high cost,​” said Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda. “The U.S. Department of Labor is prepared to use every tool available, including litigation, to prevent employers from depriving workers of their wages.”

“Wage theft is illegal, it harms workers and their families, and undercuts responsible employers who abide by the law,” said Acting Wage and Hour Division Administrator Jessica Looman. “This sizeable judgment on behalf of restaurant workers demonstrates the Department of Labor’s commitment to protecting these essential workers.”

“Business owners need to understand retaining and recruiting workers becomes much more difficult in today’s changing job market where workers have choices about where and for whom they work,” Looman explained. “Employers who take advantage of workers by violating their legal rights will find it increasingly difficult to find the people they need to fill jobs and stay in business.”