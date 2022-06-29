WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

It’s being billed as the the summer’s hottest party and, best of all, it’s for a great cause.



The Circus Saints and Sinners are hosting the second “Party on the Plaza”

It will take place Saturday July 9 at the Plaza on Market in Downtown Wheeling starting at 3:30 p.m.



All proceeds from the event will go toward the construction of the brand new, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown.

If last year’s event is any indication of the fun, it’s a party you’re not going to want to miss. This year’s event will feature all day live music and food trucks along with a wide variety of beer and wine.

“Typically, we pick different charities, but we have a five year commitment to WVU Children’s.

We pledged $150 thousand dollars to them for the building of the new hospital. So for the next few years they are going to be the beneficiary for this event.”

Paul Smith, Chairman, Party on the Plaza

“It fit naturally into what our mission is, as far as helping kids and especially kids in the State of West Virginia . Because Children’s Hospital is not just local. It’s not just for Wheeling. It’s not just for Morgantown. It’s statewide. Everybody in our state benefits from this event.”

Robert Contraguerro Jr., Vice President, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration

“WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital relies on communities across the state to help us care for the families and children at our hospital and we are so excited and grateful to Circus Saints and Sinners for their dedication in helping us fulfill our mission of building healthier futures for our kids.”

Marisa Sayre, WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital

This year’s bands include Pittsburgh’s party band, No Bad JuJu, as well as, local favorites Spinning Jenny.



Last year’s event drew more 1,000 people and raised over $35 thousand dollars for WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.



WTRF is a proud media sponsor of the event, which is presented by Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration.