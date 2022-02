Mark the calendar, Peppa the Pig is coming to the Wheeling Capitol Theatre stage in a 60-minute live musical experience on Friday, May 13th, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Peppa Pig’s Adventure follows Peppa and her school friends on an exciting camping trip in the woods full of singing, dancing, games, and surprises.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 11th at 10:00 am www.capitoltheatrewheeling.com