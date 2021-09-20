Person shot outside Dugger’s Market in Wheeling

Wheeling Police responded to an incident after a call came in around 2:45 PM reporting of shots fired.

Police say a shooting took place around the parking lot of Duggar’s Market and the victim was taken to Wheeling Hospital.

Police say a subject is at large and are looking for a possible white male in a dark color Chevy Cruz with a taped front window and police believe there is front-end damage.

The severity of the person’s injury is unknown at this time.

If you have any information please contact Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664

