WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Some exciting holiday news to get you in the spirit of Christmas!

Platinum-selling Phil Vassar is “Coming Home for Christmas” and bringing singer-songwriter Deana Carter for their 2022 Christmas tour and they are stopping at the Capitol Theater here in Wheeling!

As an extra specials treat for fan goers, Vassar and Carter co-wrote two original Christmas songs with No. 1 hit songwriter and Songwriters Hall of Fame member, Steve Dorff, titled “Coming Home for Christmas” and “Brand New Year.”

Both say they are very excited to be playing at the Capitol and share in the holiday magic with everyone along the tour!

“It’s just great, it’s such a cool energy and we do songs like baby it’s cold outside, which I’ve never done and she’s never done. You hear the songs your whole life.” Phil Vassar- “Coming Home for Christmas” Tour

“To do a full specific Christmas tour as a first for me in 30 years, do you know so this is really fun and the stage is decorated, the guys have done a great job with that and there’s a video going behind us and stuff and it’s just really putting me in the spirit.” Deana Carter – “Coming Home for Christmas” Tour

They will be at the Capitol this Saturday December 3rd at 8 PM.

Click here for a link to the Capitol for tickets.