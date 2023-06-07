WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — What started out as a simple podcast is quickly becoming a local legend.
The popular Pine Room Podcast now has their own show show on our radio partner WKKX.
They also have a sports betting show, and even a burger named after them at Generations Restaurant & Pub.
Now they are about to throw a massive party to unveil their new lager and you can be one of the first to have a taste.
This Saturday will be the official roll out for Pine Room Lager. It gets underway at 6 p.m. at Generations and the folks from Pine Room say it’s going to be a great night for everyone.
“So on Saturday, it’s going to be a blast. We are going to roll out the first official batch. You can get it on draft. You can get it in a can. We are going to have live music in the night. So come down at 6 o’clock. We are going to be doing giveaways. Good merch out there. It’s going to be a blast. “Jub Delbrugge, Founder, Pine Room Studio