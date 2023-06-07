WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — What started out as a simple podcast is quickly becoming a local legend.

The popular Pine Room Podcast now has their own show show on our radio partner WKKX.

They also have a sports betting show, and even a burger named after them at Generations Restaurant & Pub.



Now they are about to throw a massive party to unveil their new lager and you can be one of the first to have a taste.



This Saturday will be the official roll out for Pine Room Lager. It gets underway at 6 p.m. at Generations and the folks from Pine Room say it’s going to be a great night for everyone.