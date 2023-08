OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police have arrested a man wanted for a Monday assault.

38-year-old Jeffrey George Harvath II is accused of assaulting another man on Monday, August 21st in the south Wheeling area along the river bank.

Officials tell us that officers obtained a warrant on Tuesday, August 22nd, and were able to quickly locate Harvath and take him into custody.

He’s been charged with one count of malicious assault/wounding.