Wheeling Police said Monday they are still investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening on Wheeling Island that resulted in the death of a man.

Police say just before 7:30 p.m. they were called to the 100 block of South Huron Street where they met a person who told police they shot someone.

The victim Tyrone Raymont Thompson, 35, of Wheeling, was taken to Wheeling hospital where he later died.

Police say they detained the subject at the scene and he was cooperative. Police say based on evidence and statements provided that this was a self-defense motive. The suspect was not charged with a crime and was released from custody Saturday night.

No name of the suspect has been released.

Investigators say they continue to gather more information.