WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Around 10:50 PM Saturday, police responded to a structure collapse in Wheeling.

Wheeling police officers on scene tell 7NEWS over 100 bricks fell from a structure on 15th Street near the American Legion.

Police say no one is injured at this time.

Fire is not assumed to be a cause of this collapse but the cause is unknown.

