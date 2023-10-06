WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department says don’t even think about it.

The department is urginig motorists to refrain from changing lanes as they enter the Fort Henry Tunnel on I-70’s westbound side.

Lieutenant Josh Sanders says some motorists are continuing to get impatient through the tunnel as they make their way through the Fort Henry bridge construction zone.

Sanders says there are white double lines ahead of the tunnel and that means don’t change lanes.

He added motorists need to stop shortcutting to avoid increasing their risk of being in a major collision.

If you’re in a lane and there is a double white line in between lanes just simply do not change lanes. I mean that’s the bottom line. You’re going to cause a crash if you do.Be patient, slow down, back off, hang up your phone, pay attention.

Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police Department

7News has learned that construction on the Fort Henry Bridge is expected to wrap up over the next week.

But we still haven’t confirmed the exact date.

Lieutenant Sanders says whether there is construction or not motorists should never change lanes over double lines.