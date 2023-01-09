WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are seeking a fugitive wanted for allegedly operating a drug house in the city.

On Dec. 19, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Helmbright, 54, of Wheeling and charged him with Maintaining/Operating a Drug Premise. This was the result of a search warrant at 82 – 45th Street in South Wheeling.

Helmbright is a white man with black hair and brown eyes, 5’11 and 150 pounds.

The arrest warrant is the result of “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022 in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts Office showed an uptick in incidents. Areas monitored by police included East Wheeling, South Wheeling, Center Wheeling, Wheeling Island and Downtown.

In addition to Helmbright, several other individuals were charged.

If you have information about this case, please call the Wheeling Police Department at (304) 234-3664.