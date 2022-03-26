WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – Lace up your dancing shoes! Happening at Oglebay this weekend is the 9th annual Wheeling Polka Festival.

Six world renowned bands traveled to the Friendly City to give the ultimate performance.

This year’s band lineup includes:

-Energy

-Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push

-Jimmy K’s All Star Band

-John Gora Band

-The Boys

-Polka Family

Enjoy great music, food, and culture until midnight Saturday and the fun will start back up Sunday morning at 10 a.m. and run until 6 p.m.

