OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Joelle Moray, spokesperson for Appalachian Power, says that the power outage that was scheduled for today for Elm Grove is now canceled.

Moray said the reason for the cancellation was due to the storms in the area in the past few days. Crews are out helping to restore power to customers. she said.

The outage for Elm Grove will be scheduled at another time, but there is no timeframe currently, Moray said.