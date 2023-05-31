WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You can see it in all of the hard hats and orange cones—Wheeling is in the middle of a makeover.

Much of that investment is thanks to a small but committed group that just received national recognition for their work.

For the fifth time, Wheeling Heritage has been accredited by Main Street America.

The non-profit recognizes efforts to preserve and revitalize downtowns across the country…specifically with historic sites and new business.

Wheeling Heritage says the credit also has to go to their community partners, whose work is apparent just from a drive down Main Street.

“We see that in all of the historic preservation projects that are happening in downtown Wheeling, from the 1400 block to the Wheeling Pitt Lofts and several others. We are all excited to see these large projects and large investments.” Alex Panas, Program Manager, Wheeling Heritage

The organization is behind the seasonal Show of Hands as well as the Holiday Handmade Market.

And if you own a historic building — they’ll help you make the facade look good as new.