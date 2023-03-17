WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The ice is gone and the dirt is in at WesBanco arena this weekend. Professional bull riders are taking over the arena for the next two days for PBR’s Wheeling Invitational.

Bull riders from all over the world including the U.S., Canada, Mexico and even Brazil will go head-to-head with some of the fiercest bulls in the country.

The two-day invitational is the 21st event in PBR’s Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour.

The winners tonight will advance to the next round which is this Saturday at WesBanco Arena starting at 7 p.m.

One of the bull riders, Michael Lane, drove to this event from his home in North Carolina with his wife and 2 kids.

He has finished in the top 10 in his last 6 events on this tour, and he says he is ready for tonight’s action-packed show.

“So PBR is professional bull riding and it’s one of the toughest sports on dirt, and it will keep you on the edge of your seats all night long. Because us as riders we don’t know what is going to happen when the gate comes open and neither do the fans. It’s just a really good time. It’s something unique that not everybody on the east coast gets to see every day. It’s a cool experience and it’s a thrill you won’t forget.” Michael Lane | Professional Bull Rider

Lane has been professional bull riding since 2008, but says he’s been involved in the rodeo sport since he was 4 years old.

The PBR Wheeling Invitational will last for two days: Friday, March 17 starting at 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 18 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets for this high-energy show can be purchased online at wesbancoarena.com.

Aside from all the action on the dirt, fans have an opportunity to meet some of the riders at a Cowboy Brunch which will be hosted at Oglebay Resort on Saturday, March 18 between 10 a.m. and noon. Plate costs for adults is $29 and $14.95 for children 12 and under. All proceeds benefit the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling. To reserve a spot, call (304)-243-4080.

After the brunch, several of the riders will attend a free meet and greet at Oglebay’s Hickman Lounge to talk with fans and sign autographs between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.