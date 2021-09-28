Professional Bull Riding coming back to Wheeling

For the seventh time in league history, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will be back in Wheeling, for the Wheeling Invitational at WesBanco Arena on Oct. 8-9.

As one of the final events of the regular season, riders will be battling it out for crucial world points as they compete for the coveted PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Championship and a berth to the prestigious PBR World Finals.

Among the contenders hoping for great success in Wheeling is Texas’ Bryan Titman.

Bryan Titman wanted to ride bulls since he was very young. Although he played both baseball and football and received a football scholarship to Texas Christian University, he quit both sports after high school to concentrate on riding bulls.

Now a nine-year veteran of the PBR, 33-year-old Titman is attempting to reach the first PBR World Finals of his career in 2021.

To date, Titman’s campaign has been headlined by a sixth-place finish in Bangor, Maine. The Top-10 effort was headlined by the Texan’s 84-point ride aboard Texas Red.

