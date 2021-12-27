Project HOPE director has answers for people who ask “What can we do to help the homeless?”

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – As winter officially settles in, the concept of homeless people living outdoors is almost unthinkable.

In Wheeling, the YSS Winter Freeze Shelter is open at night, and a daytime warming center is open at St. Alphonsus’ gym on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Crystal Bauer, director of Project HOPE, says homeless individuals have nowhere to go on weekends, and she says many are in wheelchairs, or walk with crutches, canes or walkers.

Seeing many people in the homeless community with serious chronic illness, the need would be a place to go when the warming shelters are not open. Another big need that we have, we are seeing a lot of people with uncontrolled diabetes. We have a really big need for glucometers and test strips. Crystal Bauer, Director, Project HOPE

You can donate those by logging onto Project HOPE’s website, going to the Amazon wish list and purchasing online.

Project HOPE provides medical care for the homeless.