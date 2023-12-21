WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – December 21 is the longest night of the year – also regarded as the winter solstice.

We experience a few more minutes of darkness on this day each year, and it also serves as symbolism for National Homeless Persons Memorial Day.

December 21st is National Homeless Persons Memorial Day and Project Hope is shining a light on those who have passed away this year. They hold this annual memorial at the Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center in remembrance of those community members lost.🕯️ @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/1gM8OAT0l1 — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) December 21, 2023

Project Hope has been holding a remembrance event in Wheeling for the last eight years to reflect on and honor the lives lost in the homeless community.

In years past, as many as 20 names were read. This year, five lives were being remembered.

Many families don’t have the financial means to have a proper funeral for their lost loved ones, so Project Hope provides this platform for everyone to come together.

”It’s important for people to be remembered when their lives come to an end. And it’s especially important for the people in the homeless community who are still experiencing homelessness and all of the people that provide services to them because we come to care about them, we come to love them and know them, and we grieve just like their friends who are still out here do. And so, it’s very, very important for us to make sure that we take the time to remember them.” Crystal Bauer – Director, Project Hope

Bauer also adds that West Virginia is one of the leading states in overdose deaths, and while the number of names read off tonight may be the lowest in a long time, there is still work to be done in terms of mental health and showing the unhoused population respect and care.