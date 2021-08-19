Queen of the Mississippi docks at Heritage Port

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Meet the Queen of the Mississippi!

The ship is docked at Heritage Port for a few days on its way to Pittsburgh.

Crews told 7News it’s stationed in the Friendly City while it waits for water levels to lower on the Ohio River.

The paddlewheeler was built in 2015 by American Cruise Lines. It can accommodate up to 150 guests.

While the Queen of the Mississippi is docked in Wheeling, many people were snapping photos and watching the paddlewheel turn in the water.

The crew also said they don’t know when they’ll head up the river, but it will be soon, so if you want to see the Queen you better hurry!