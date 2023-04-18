Rachel’s on 16th in Wheeling will be moving its location.

On Facebook, Rachel’s announced this is the last week at their current location, with Saturday being the last day to eat in at the establishment.

As of Tuesday, April 25, Rachel’s will merge into Carlito’s Soul Kitchen and Carlito’s will have the exact same breakfast menu and lunch menu as Rachel’s and prices will be the same.

Breakfast will be served at the same time at Carlito’s too, 8 am-11 am. Lunch will be 11 am-2:30 pm.

‘You’re not losing, you’re gaining. No more parking meters, we have a huge parking lot. You can eat breakfast on the patio on the nice days. You can even have a drink,” said Rachel’s

Rachel’s says this is something they have been planning for months and they stress that “nothing is changing.”

The building Rachel’s is currently in is for sale, as well as the branding.

Carlito’s Soul Kitchen is located at 753 Main Street in Wheeling.

