Rachel’s on 16th in Wheeling will again provide free meals this holiday season.

Rachel’s will give away a free meal to those in need on December 24 from 12-4 PM.

There will be no verification needed to get a free meal, income, or residential.

Rachel’s will be closed for regular business on Christmas Eve to spend time with their families.

This is the 3rd year Rachel’s has done a free holiday meal in December.