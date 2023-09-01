WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Speeding down the river, feeling the mist of the water in the summer sunshine.

The thrill of the Vintage Raceboat Regatta is back at Heritage Port for Labor Day weekend.

Many of the nearly 60 registered boats were already parked for registration Friday morning, polished and ready to go.

The benefit for Easterseals is a chance to to see the classic water craft in person, with certain ones close to a century old.

While the boats won’t be racing, they will be driving at racing speeds—some even faster than a highway speed limit.

“The guys and girls take just take really good care of their equipment and they’re very nice boats, but they go fast. Don’t think that these are just pretty and they just are they’re for show. These boats go fast. They can go anywhere depending on the class of boats from 60 to 100 miles an hour.” Debbie Joseph, Regatta Co-Director

The Regatta has already given over $100,000 to Easterseals—and 2023 will be their biggest year ever.

The boats will be zooming down the Ohio River all day Saturday and Sunday.