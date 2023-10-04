A local record store is giving you a chance to see Alice Cooper in Wheeling for free.

Nail City Record in Wheeling posted on their social media channels that they are giving away two free tickets to Alice Cooper, who is performing in Wheeling on Sunday, October 8 at WesBanco Arena.

To win the tickets you have to head to Nail City Record.

Nail City Record has hidden the tickets in an empty record jacket with a congratulations message somewhere in the store. When you find it, bring it to the checkout and you’ll win free tickets.

Nail City Record is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 11 am-5 pm and Thursday-Friday from 11 am-7 pm.

