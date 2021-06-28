WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Listen up party people! Red, White and Brew is back and it’s this week!

United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is ready to help you kick off the 4th of July Weekend.

You can stop down to Centre Market on Friday from 5 to 11 and it’ll have everything you need for a good festival.

It all goes to a good cause too; all proceeds go to United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley and Centre Market.

Music, food and of course beer… what more could you ask for?

Ideal Provisions and Mason Dixon Barbeque will have you covered on food.

The best part? It’s free to get in. Everyone is welcome!

Jess Rine from United Way says after missing last year, it’ll be great to be back.

MUSIC LINEUP:

5:00-6:30—-Gage Joseph Band

7:00-8:30—-The Muddle

9:00-11:00—-MSM