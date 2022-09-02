WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

After a long two years..

The Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta is finally back!

Friday boats were being placed in the water along heritage port.

The excitement was high down by the river.

The COVID-19 pandemic and high water and debris from Hurricane Ida put the annual regatta on hold.

The Friendly city will once again be home to more than 50 vintage hydroplanes from cities all over the U.S. and beyond.

Giving more than $100,000 over the past 15 years to easterseals, organizers hope to add to that.

“We are just thrilled to be back. Our boat count this year is phenomenal we think we’re going to have 56 boats on site and 54 those will be running so it’s going to be an exciting weekend.” Debbie Joseph – Co-Director WVRR

Opening ceremonies are at 9:45 on Saturday and Sunday and the racing starts at 10:00 a.m.