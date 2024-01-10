WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Councilman Jerry Sklavoukis has announced some good news for Wheeling residents.

The West Virginia Division of Transportation has awarded a contract to repair the concrete road next to Mt. DeChantal Kroger.

The work includes replacing the concrete from the exit ramp to Perkins. The start date has not been announced yet.

Sklavounakis also says that work on the Market Street Bridge is tentatively scheduled to start at the end of this month or the beginning of February.

The exit ramp to Perkins Project is expected to cause traffic changes that the city and state are still working on, and Sklavounakis says as soon as the plan is finalized, they will let the community know what changes to expect.

