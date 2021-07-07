Residents form coalition, map problem areas they want to help in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling residents, from various walks of life and leadership roles, sat around a table at Christ United Methodist Church and drew up a map for tackling substance use in Ohio County.

It starts with a blank sheet of paper and some markers to redraw the city under the light of where stakeholders think drugs, alcohol, and trafficking is happening.

YSS has seen a huge increase of overdose rates and people seeking treatment.

“We want to try to get ahead of it before it becomes a bigger problem than it already is.” Marisa Scott, Project Coordinator at YSS and Community Impact Coalition

Among the coalition; council members, the chief of police, clergy, and neighbors hope to find solutions to help slow down the opioid epidemic that is soaring in our area.

“We are focusing on the different areas that need resources the most. So, we’re trying to see where youth are drinking, where the overdoses are happening. Just some of the big issues that are going on and trying to use what we have to help them.” Marisa Scott, Project Coordinator at YSS and Community Impact Coalition

Through the mapping today, they hope to find the neglected spots in Wheeling and start targeting those areas.