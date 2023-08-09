After an accidental fire destroyed a Wheeling restaurant, that restaurant is set to reopen on Wednesday.

Avenue Eats will reopen at Waterfront Hall in Downtown Wheeling on Wednesday.

The business said they will open for dinner from 4:30-9:00 pm on Wednesday and their hours going forward will be 11:00 am-9:00 pm on Wednesday and Thursday and 11:00 am -10:00 pm on Friday and Saturday.

Waterfront Hall recently opened to the public for their first show on August 4,5, and 6.

Waterfront Hall is located at 1230 Water St in Wheeling, WV